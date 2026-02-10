Markets
YouTube Music Places Lyrics Behind Premium Paywall

February 10, 2026

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - YouTube Music (GOOGL) has begun broadly enforcing a Premium-only model for song lyrics, ending free, unlimited access after months of testing. Under the updated setup, users are allowed a limited number of lyric views before being prompted to subscribe.

Once the free allotment is used, only a small portion of the lyrics remains visible, while the rest is blurred and locked. A notice on the Now Playing screen alerts users to their remaining views and encourages upgrading to unlock full access.

The change has been rolling out globally following earlier trials and aligns with Google's wider push to grow paid subscriptions. YouTube Music Premium, priced at $10.99 per month in the US, bundles lyrics access with ad-free listening, offline downloads, background play, and AI-powered features. The broader YouTube Premium plan costs $13.99 and extends similar benefits across the main YouTube app.

The move comes as Google reports strong momentum in paid services, with more than 325 million subscriptions across its consumer platforms. YouTube's combined advertising and subscription revenue surpassed $60 billion in 2025, underscoring the growing importance of monetized features like lyrics in its streaming ecosystem.

Tuesday GOOGL closed at $318.58, down 1.77%, and is trading 0.04% lower at $318.45 in after-hours activity on the NasdaqGS.

