YouTube Music Introduces AI-Generated Playlists For Premium Users

(RTTNews) - YouTube Music (GOOGL) has begun rolling out a new feature that lets Premium subscribers create playlists with simple text or voice prompts. The tool, called "AI Playlist," lets users describe a mood, concept, or genre and automatically generates a curated list of tracks.

The feature is available on both Android and iOS and can be accessed from the Library tab by selecting the "New" option and choosing AI Playlist. Google positions the tool as an easy way to turn abstract ideas into music selections, offering a more conversational approach to playlist creation.

While the company has outlined the basic workflow, several details remain unclear. Google has not specified how many songs are included in each playlist, whether users can edit prompts after generation, or if playlists can be refreshed over time. Those capabilities are available in similar tools offered by rivals, but YouTube Music has yet to confirm whether they will be supported here.

The launch builds on YouTube Music's earlier introduction of AI Radio, which also uses artificial intelligence to generate music based on user preferences. Together, the additions signal Google's broader push to use AI to personalize music discovery, though for now the new playlist feature remains limited to paying subscribers.

GOOGL currently trades at $319.51 or 1.48% lower on the NasdaqGS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.