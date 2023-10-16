YouTube Giant MrBeast Surpasses 200M Subscribers, Breaks His Own 24-Hour View Record And Shares Recipe For Viral Success: 'Hopefully Other Creators Notice...'

YouTube superstar Jimmy Donaldson, famously known as MrBeast, has reached an astonishing milestone – 200 million subscribers on his main channel. This achievement has raised interest in his strategies, which could be valuable for other content creators.

Over the weekend, MrBeast proudly shared a screenshot of his main channel’s subscriber count, crossing the remarkable 200 million mark. He expressed how this accomplishment surpasses even his wildest childhood dreams.

With 200 million subscribers, MrBeast now holds the title of the world’s second most popular YouTube channel, with T-Series in the lead at 251 million subscribers. In August, MrBeast engaged in a subscriber battle with T-Series, reigniting a rivalry that began in 2019 when the Indian music label overtook PewDiePie as YouTube’s most-subscribed channel.

We hit 200,000,000 subscribers!If you traveled back in time and showed this screenshot to me when I was 13, there is 0 shot he'd believe it's real haha 🥺❤️This is just the beginning though, I still have decades left in the tank 😈 pic.twitter.com/xnITlyYJ5q

— MrBeast (@MrBeast) October 15, 2023

However, this was not the only record-breaking achievement for MrBeast last week.

His video, “$1 Vs $100,000,000 House!,” released simultaneously, garnered more than 60 million views and shattered the previous record for the most views within 24 hours, a record that MrBeast himself had set with his “7 Days Stranded at Sea” video.

But, the YouTuber didn’t want to bask in this glory alone and share some valuable information with other content creators.

He revealed the subtle changes that significantly influenced his latest video’s popularity. These adjustments included using a closed-mouth thumbnail, minimizing his on-screen excitement, slowing down the pacing, showing more of his personality and interactions with his team, and reducing the frequency of cuts.

The YouTuber took X (formerly Twitter) and said, “Hopefully other creators notice because I feel like in general content on YouTube has gotten to(o) fast-paced/tense and I want to lead by example and show that viewers don’t want that. Focus less on screaming/moving fast and more on [the] story!”

What's interesting is it's with a closed mouth thumbnail (thank gosh open mouth was cringe)I screamed way less in the video lolWe slowed the video down a lotShowed more of me and the boys being dumbcut less than I normally doAnd it seems like everyone liked the changes.…

— MrBeast (@MrBeast) October 15, 2023

Back in September, MrBeast shared that his experiments with closed-mouth thumbnails on the platform yield longer watch times, challenging the conventional wisdom that open-mouthed expressions are the key to attracting viewers.

