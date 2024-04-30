Your Roadmap to Becoming a Master Trader

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

A free trading “How to” from a 20-year trading veteran

The market will scream higher by summer.



And the recent lows from the last few weeks might be the lowest point for the rest of 2024.



Today, in my latest interview of expert trader and market veteran, Jonathan Rose, you’ll hear why he believes those two things.



In today’s Digest, I’m happy to share a video interview I conducted with Jonathan, who’s the analyst behind Masters in Trading Live. This is a free daily trading service that prioritizes education and market understanding.



Here are a few more “what’s in it for you” details about Masters in Trading Live:

It features new trade ideas every day the market is open at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time…

It’s brought to you by a 20-year market veteran who has a passion for helping others understand and profit from the markets…

It’s delivered in an easily digestible video format that takes only about 15 minutes to watch…

It’s been racking up some impressive returns over the last two months…

And again, it’s free.

Since Jonathan launched Masters in Trading Live a couple months ago, the feedback we’ve received has been glowing

And for good reason – Jonathan is a gifted teacher with a skill for simplifying trading concepts.



He also happens to be an accomplished trader who can help you put a wad of extra trading cash in your pocket. Best of all, both the education and the trading take only about 15 minutes per live episode.



Regular Digest readers will remember my first interview with Jonathan from back in March. After receiving great feedback, we invited Jonathan back for another go of it.



In this latest chat, we dive into all sorts of topics, including:

Why Jonathan believes the market will rip “way higher” between now and summer

How Jonathan determines the direction a stock is about to move

One of Jonathan’s latest trade wins with QQQ (an ETF representing the Nasdaq) and what he expects from the ETF over the coming weeks

Why Jonathan believes we might not see the recent lows from April again – for the rest of the year

After you check out the interview below, make sure to click here to register so you’ll receive notifications each time Jonathan goes live.



Even if you’re not certain you want to trade, Jonathan’s live streams provide a fantastic lens into how a veteran views the market, analyzes trade set-ups, and explains/distills important market topics.



I’d encourage you to check out one or two livestreams just to get a sense for how valuable they are. Again, they’re only 15 minutes each.



So, I hope you’ll enjoy this latest interview with Jonathan. All you have to do is click on the image below to start watching. And again, to register for his daily live trades at 11:00 AM Eastern, click here.

Have a good evening,



Jeff Remsburg

More From InvestorPlace

The post Your Roadmap to Becoming a Master Trader appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.