Your Precoiner Friends Might Not Understand The Problems That Bitcoin Is Solving

July 22, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

This is an opinion editorial by Mickey Koss, a West Point graduate with a degree in economics. He spent four years in the infantry before transitioning to the Finance Corps.

It may seem counterintuitive, but in my last four years serving for the U.S. Army, I’ve essentially been a customer service specialist, whether it’s addressing pay issues in the military pay office as a commander, or addressing travel or budget questions as a comptroller in an operational unit.

Of late, I’ve found myself asking more questions of the customers than they’ve been asking of me. I’ve come to realize that many people don’t really understand the problems they are experiencing. And, because of this conundrum, the questions they ask me when seeking assistance may not yield an answer that actually solves those problems. I’ve come to realize that a large part of my job has become uncovering the actual problems, so that I can fix them at their roots.

Therein lies a common thread I’ve found with “orange pilling” and teaching people about Bitcoin. Much like the soldier who approaches me, asking a question that doesn’t quite make sense, your friends and family may be asking you strange questions as well — without a real understanding of what problems Bitcoin is trying to solve.

As stewards of the Bitcoin space and de facto ambassadors to our circles of acquaintance, I see the Bitcoiners’ role as similar to that of a customer service professional. People don’t understand the monetary system, let alone the problems they face within. (Insert the potentially-overused analogy about asking a fish about water here.)

Instead of answering questions blindly and taking them at face value, I challenge you to dig a little deeper next time. Help your curious friend understand what they are asking. Help them uncover the issues they didn’t know they cared about. Help them ask the right questions. Otherwise, they may never get their problems solved.

This is a guest post by Mickey Koss. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc or Bitcoin Magazine.

