Is Your Metal Credit Card Losing Its Edge?

There was a time when the plunk of a metal credit card hitting the counter could turn heads and cement you as a "high-roller."

The invite-only Centurion Black Card from American Express was the modern pioneer when it launched in 1999 and became a symbol of elite status, not only for its high qualification standards and fancy perks, but for the aesthetic exclusivity its titanium construction offered.

Since then, though, many other major issuers have followed suit with their own deluxe cards, including Chase and Capital One. The Chase Sapphire Reserve®, in particular, became so popular at the time of its release in 2016 that the issuer initially ran out of the metal it needed to make it.

These days, it's nowhere near as difficult to find metal credit cards, and holders don’t need to be as monied to qualify for them.

“Metal cards were reserved for wealthy individuals that met their high qualification standards,” says Ben Danner, senior analyst for the credit and commercial advisory services for Javelin Strategy & Research. “Nowadays, there are several metal card offerings that cater to mass market consumers as well as the ultra-wealthy.”

The proliferation of metal cards has not only made them less novel; these products also have some legitimate drawbacks to keep in mind.

Where metal credit cards lose their shine

Style over substance

Initially, metal credit cards were seen as a luxury for top-tier spenders, but not solely because of how they looked. They also generally came with special perks like access to airport lounges, exclusive experiences and other services, to help justify their high annual fees.

While many of today's metal cards still come with high underwriting standards, elite benefits and three-digit annual fees, those features aren't universal. You can find a handful of no-annual-fee credit cards that may look “premium” but don’t come with any high-end offerings that elevate them above their plastic counterparts.

Take the Apple Card, for instance; it’s made of titanium and even provides holders with a care guide for cleaning it. Certainly, the look and feel of the card can suggest "status," but it doesn't really bestow any. In fact, to earn its highest rewards rates, you have to put away the physical card entirely and instead pay with a digital version of it through your phone — which, of course, you could also do with nearly any other card, metal or plastic.

In any case, whatever semblance of “status” a metal card might confer goes unnoticed when you use a mobile wallet.

A potential hassle to carry around

Traditional plastic credit cards weigh about 5 grams. But metal options typically weigh anywhere from 12 to 19 grams, with some of the most exclusive invite-only options weighing even more.

One metal card probably won’t weigh you down. But if you’re like most Americans — who have an average of 3.9 credit cards (as of the third quarter of 2023, according to credit bureau Experian) — chances are you’re carrying more than one card at a time. Having multiple heavier and thicker metal cards in your pocket or wallet can become unwieldy.

As an added inconvenience, metal cards can set off metal detectors. This can be a hassle if you’re used to keeping your wallet in your pocket, particularly at security checkpoints.

Certainly, these are small nuisances. But they are nuisances that can slow you down and potentially exacerbate already stressful situations.

Disposal can be an issue

Metal credit cards are more durable than traditional plastic cards, which means they might last longer and get damaged less easily. But this can also make them hard to dispose of when your card expires or if you close your account.

Unlike with plastic cards, you can't bend or cut a metal card with most scissors. And in a match between your metal card and a paper shredder, the former would likely come out on top.

Getting rid of a metal card will require a little work on your end. Issuers typically provide a prepaid envelope you can use to mail back your expired card. Cardholders can also call the phone number on the back of the card to request a postage-paid envelope.

For example, when Chase customers receive a new metal card, they also get an envelope to send back their expired card to be safely destroyed, according to a spokesperson for the issuer. You can also drop off your card at a local branch, Chase says.

Again, not a huge deal if you don't want your old metal cards sitting around — but just enough extra steps to be annoying.

People are still clamoring for the 'clank'

Yes, metal cards are more attainable than they once were. But many users still see them as a luxury enhancement they would opt for.

In a 2022 survey from CompoSecure, a major provider of payment cards, 64% of U.S. respondents said they would choose a financial product with a metal card if all other benefits were equal. And 61% of millennial consumers globally said they would be more likely to consider leaving their bank for one that offers a metal card.

Plus, metal credit cards — commonly produced with titanium, stainless steel or a blend of metals — are typically more durable than PVC (polyvinyl chloride), the plastic that most traditional credit cards are made from.

Both metal and plastic cards have environmental impacts, but because metal cards are less likely to break or fade, they usually don’t need to be replaced as often as plastic cards do. Conversely, PVC is a particularly environmentally damaging plastic, from its production to its use and disposal.

According to Danner, consumers might opt for a metal credit card in part for environmental and sustainability reasons. In fact, in the same aforementioned CompoSecure survey, 82% of global respondents said they wanted a credit or debit card of eco-friendly material.

The future of physical credit cards

Digital wallets — like Apple Pay, Google Pay and PayPal — have grown in usage, partially because of increased adoption during COVID-19. And more Americans are opting to pay that way.

In a 2024 digital wallet satisfaction study conducted by J.D. Power, 48% of respondents said they had used a digital wallet within at least 90 days from when the survey was done — a 12 percentage point increase from the previous year.

The growing use of mobile wallets invites questions about the status of physical credit cards in general over the coming years.

But Danner doesn’t think physical credit cards are going anywhere anytime soon. “I still think there is room for physical card products for at least the next five to 10 years, probably longer,” he says. “There are still a large base of customers that lack understanding of digital payment methods and do not trust putting their card data into a digital wallet.”

Indeed, despite growing mobile wallet usage, gaps continue to hinder adoption in the U.S. For example, in response to another J.D. Power survey, only 57% of American small businesses said they accept digital wallets, compared with 94% that said they accept physical credit cards.

More From NerdWallet

Funto Omojola writes for NerdWallet. Email: fomojola@nerdwallet.com.

The article Is Your Metal Credit Card Losing Its Edge? originally appeared on NerdWallet.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.