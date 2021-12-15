Your Guide To The 50/30/20 Budgeting Rule

No matter where you are in your financial journey, a budget is key to ensuring you’re set up for success. It can help you rebuild your savings after depleting them during the pandemic, or hack away at high-interest credit card debt.

There are many budgeting plans with varying levels of complexity, whether you’re budgeting for irregular income or following a spending plan that prioritizes saving.

But one budgeting method, the 50/20/30 rule (sometimes also written as the 50/30/20 rule), can be a simple strategy if you need help starting a budget, or you’re getting back on track after a setback.

Read on for everything you need to know about the 50/20/30 budget and whether it’s right for you.

What Is the 50/20/30 Rule?

The 50/20/30 rule was comprehensively covered by then-professor (now senator) Elizabeth Warren and her daughter Amelia Warren Tyagi in their book All Your Worth: The Ultimate Lifetime Money Plan.

The rule allocates money into three separate buckets based on after-tax income (your take-home pay). Organizing your funds into buckets can be easier for people who become overwhelmed with more detailed budgeting methods.

Mandatory expenses account for 50% of your income. This includes mortgage or rent payments, utilities, healthcare, basic groceries, transportation, and childcare costs.

Savings and debt payments account for 20% of your income. This means 20% of your take-home pay should go toward building an emergency fund, growing your retirement savings or paying down credit card debt or student loans.

Wants account for 30% of your income. This includes expenses like cable, internet and phone costs (although in a society that relies on technology, it could be argued they’re mandatory expenses). Overall this category accounts for nonessential costs that you could live without, such as dining out or going on a shopping spree for new clothes.

Crunching the Numbers

One of the primary attractions of the 50/20/30 budget rule is its simplicity. Consider an individual who takes home $5,000 a month. Applying the 50/20/30 rule would give them a monthly budget of:

50% for mandatory expenses = $2,500

20% to savings and debt repayment = $1,000

30% for wants and discretionary spending = $1,500

How realistic do these percentages seem? It depends on the category. In our example, necessities include:

Rent payment for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,670

Renters insurance premium: $15

Car payment and insurance: $570

Groceries: $356

Total: $2,611

To determine the percentage, divide the mandatory items’ total by the total take-home pay and then multiply by 100.

In this example, ($2,611 / $5,000) * 100 =52.22% of take-home pay spent on mandatory expenses. This exceeds the 50% goal, but only by a small amount.

Next, savings and debt repayments need to be accounted for. In our example, these include:

Student loan payment: $393

Credit card or other debt payment: $300

Savings: $200

Total: $893

This fits into the 20% goal ($1,000). However, some people with substantial debt may exceed the 20% goal. Others may want to allocate more towards their debt to pay it down faster.

Finally, “wants” can include:

Cell phone bill: $100

Streaming services (Disney+, Netflix, Spotify, etc.): $31

Internet services: $70

Dining out: $400

Shopping: $250

Total: $851

This fits well into the 30% goal ($1,500).

In addition to offering simplicity, a percentage-based budget like the 50/20/30 can be adjusted to meet individual situations.

Based on our example, this person could allocate some of their “wants” funds to ramp up their savings or put additional money toward their student loans.

Where the 50/20/30 Rule Doesn’t Work

Although the 50/20/30 rule may be a good rule of thumb for individuals, it can be unrealistic for those with low incomes or who live in areas with high living costs.

Fifty Thirty Twenty, a project created by a graphic designer for the federal government, illustrates the difficulty of following the 50/20/30 rule on different incomes and various household sizes.

The website pulls average income data from the 2014 American Community Survey run by the Census (and though it’s a bit dated, it works for illustration purposes) and estimates take-home pay from ADP’s salary paycheck calculator. And with inflation increases at record levels, some of the costs shown in the project will likely be even higher for the selected families.

The website gives one example of a single adult male living on $35,637 per year in Chicago. This individual takes home $2,253 per month after taxes.

If he wanted to strictly follow the 50/20/30, it would be nearly impossible as his housing, utilities and health care costs would take up much more than 50% of his take-home pay.

Credit: Fifty Thirty Twenty

Another example is a married couple in Boise, Idaho with two children. This family makes $72,104 per year and takes home $4,482 per month after taxes.

Since their needs take up over 71% of their take-home pay, this family is also unable to follow the 50/20/30 rule. For them, the budget breakers are their healthcare costs ($719, according to the Economic Policy Institute’s (EPI) family budget calculator) and childcare costs ($887, also according to the EPI calculator).

Credit: Fifty Thirty Twenty

How to Use the 50/20/30 Rule to Your Advantage

This budgeting method is a good way to get into the habit of making savings and debt repayment a consistent part of a budget.

However, following the bucket allocation percentages to the exact amounts might not be realistic, based on your income and how much your necessities cost.

That’s not to say this method of budgeting isn’t useful. Using the bucket amounts as a starting point can help you identify where you’re overspending. You might realize you spend too much on subscriptions or dining out and use that information to make adjustments.

If you turn to the 50/20/30 rule as a method of budgeting, you can further simplify it by keeping track of your spending on a budgeting app and automating your savings. Mint, for example, connects to the user’s bank account and allows the user to create budgets and track upcoming bills due.

After planning how much you expect to spend on necessities, savings/debt and wants, tracking it in an app that works for you can help you better visualize your spending and savings.

To simplify savings, most checking accounts let users set up recurring transactions on a specific date each month.

Most experts will tell you that budgets should be flexible to help them work and ensure that they’re followed. But no matter if you’re opting for the 50/20/30 rule or another method of budgeting, one thing is certain: Having an idea of your cash flow, and adjusting your spending based on your long-term goals, can set you up for financial success.

