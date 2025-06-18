Your 8.1% Dividend Portfolio, Perfectly Tracked

We've been dividend-hungry lately. Our Wednesday missives brought ten income ideas since the end of April!

It's a busy week for our brood! If you bought these payers, you have five ex-dividend dates (the dates when the stock trades at a price minus--"ex"--the dividend per share) on deck this week. Plus a payday for our "Goldilocks" tariff play, Corteva Agriscience (CTVA).

This neat weekly view comes to us courtesy of Income Calendar, our homegrown dividend tracker. We developed IC for serious income investors like yourself. The tool projects every dividend payment with accuracy that is unmatched in the industry.

This "calendar" view is as good as today's best AI--only it's custom-made to perfectly handle dividend stocks. Just look at this big $2,649.68 payday coming June 30:

June 30 is Pay Day



For those who appreciate the numbers, I allocated $500,000 evenly across these ten income ideas. That includes the gold fund we discussed--up 4.2% in just three weeks! GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) pays us nicely this Monday, proving that gold stocks can pay meaningful dividends:

Gold Stocks Can Pay, Too!



Combined with Corteva's payment on June 16, our total June dividends hit an attractive $3,101.20:

Our June 2025 Dividend Total



And June was actually a lighter month for us! In July, our portfolio will drop $4,000.63 in dividends--a stupendous 29% more than June!--into our pockets:

12-Month Projected Dividend Income for 10-Position $500,000 Portfolio



That's a fantastic $40,712.21 in cash annually, an elite 8.14% yield. Importantly, the initial $500K stays untouched--or even appreciates, thanks to strong tech profits likely boosting net asset values (NAVs) in our favorite covered-call funds.

Dividends keep flowing and prices hum along nicely.

Soooooo much better than buying an annuity, hoping stocks rise, or nervously withdrawing 4% a year from capital, isn't it?

Cash money is the way to go, and it starts with an accurate picture of dividend income. Which is why we built Income Calendar.

If you've ever tested other dividend trackers, you probably noticed they either nickel-and-dime for extra features or aren't precise enough. That's just unacceptable when dividend accuracy is critical for your retirement!

Income Calendar solves all of this by directly connecting to brokerage accounts (like Schwab and Fidelity). It automatically updates tickers and share counts nightly. Yup, no manual input needed after the quick initial setup.

Subscribers to Contrarian Income Report, Hidden Yields, Dividend Swing Trader or CEF Insider (or all four!) win from single-click portfolio integration.

My personal favorite? IC's handy "Week Ahead" summaries, detailing exactly when and how much you're getting paid:

"Week Ahead" Dividend Summary



Does Income Calendar feel custom-made for your dividend needs? It is. IC is designed by income investors, for income investors.

Beyond just payday tracking, IC expertly handles dividend declarations, ex-dates and more. All are color-coded for convenience:

Dividend Details for June 2025



And with one tap, we can drill down to see projected dividend income summarized by stock:

12-Month Projected Dividend Summary, by Position



How does Income Calendar track all of this? Through powerful AI-driven algorithms developed in collaboration with our sister company, TickerTech. It analyzes dividends 24/7 for every US stock, factoring in the latest announcements and historical trends to accurately project future dividends.

But reading about Income Calendar doesn't do it justice--you need to see it yourself. Start today with a 60-day risk-free guarantee, and don't miss another dividend! Activate your Income Calendar subscription here.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.