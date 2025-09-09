Markets
Youlife H1 Net Profit Rises

September 09, 2025 — 07:30 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Youlife Group (YOUL) reported first half net profit of RMB 37.7 million, compared to RMB 1.0 million, prior year. Operating income was RMB 45.8 million, up 93.3%. First half total revenues were RMB 913.3 million, an increase of 16.2% from RMB 786.1 million, prior year, driven by 24.1% growth in employee management services.

Lidong Zhu, CFO of Youlife, said: "Looking ahead, we will fastly execute the acquisitions and integrations in the fields of blue-collar talent vocational training and recruitment, and streamline and enhance our corresponding service lines and profit matrix."

RTTNews
