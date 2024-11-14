Youdao Turns To Profit In Q3 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Youdao, Inc. (DAO) reported third quarter net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB 86.3 million, compared with a net loss of RMB 102.9 million, last year. Net income per ADS was RMB 0.74, compared with a net loss per ADS of RMB 0.85.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 88.7 million, compared with a non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB 67.3 million, last year. Non-GAAP net income per ADS was RMB 0.76, compared with a non-GAAP net loss per ADS of RMB 0.55.

Net revenues for the third quarter were RMB 1.6 billion, a 2.2% increase from prior year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.