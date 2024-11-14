News & Insights

Youdao Turns To Profit In Q3 - Quick Facts

November 14, 2024 — 04:22 am EST

(RTTNews) - Youdao, Inc. (DAO) reported third quarter net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB 86.3 million, compared with a net loss of RMB 102.9 million, last year. Net income per ADS was RMB 0.74, compared with a net loss per ADS of RMB 0.85.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 88.7 million, compared with a non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB 67.3 million, last year. Non-GAAP net income per ADS was RMB 0.76, compared with a non-GAAP net loss per ADS of RMB 0.55.

Net revenues for the third quarter were RMB 1.6 billion, a 2.2% increase from prior year.

