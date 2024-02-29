News & Insights

Markets
DAO

Youdao Q4 Net Income From Cont. Ops. Rises - Quick Facts

February 29, 2024 — 04:40 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Youdao, Inc. (DAO) reported fourth quarter net income from continuing operations attributable to shareholders of RMB 56.5 million, compared with RMB 12.3 million, last year. Net income from continuing operations per ADS was RMB 0.47 compared with RMB 0.10. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to shareholders was RMB 69.3 million compared with RMB 31.1 million, last year. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations per ADS was RMB 0.58 compared with RMB 0.25.

Fourth quarter net revenues were RMB 1.5 billion, a 1.8% increase from the same period in 2022.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DAO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.