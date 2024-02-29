Youdao Q4 Net Income From Cont. Ops. Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Youdao, Inc. (DAO) reported fourth quarter net income from continuing operations attributable to shareholders of RMB 56.5 million, compared with RMB 12.3 million, last year. Net income from continuing operations per ADS was RMB 0.47 compared with RMB 0.10. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to shareholders was RMB 69.3 million compared with RMB 31.1 million, last year. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations per ADS was RMB 0.58 compared with RMB 0.25.

Fourth quarter net revenues were RMB 1.5 billion, a 1.8% increase from the same period in 2022.

