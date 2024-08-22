News & Insights

Youdao Q2 Net Loss Narrows As Revenue Improves

August 22, 2024

(RTTNews) - Youdao, Inc. (DAO), a Chinese online content, communication, community, and other services provider, on Thursday posted a narrower net loss for the second-quarter, supported by increased revenue and decreased operating expenses.

For the three-month period to June 30, the company posted a net loss of RMB99.475 million or RMB0.85 per ADS, compared with a loss of RMB299.159 million or RMB2.45 per ADS, recorded for the same period of previous year.

Excluding items, loss was at RMB 95.966 million or RMB0.82 per share, narrower than a loss of RMB283.575 million or RMB2.32 per share a year ago.

Loss from operations declined to RMB72.553 million from a loss of RMB289.131 million in 2023.

Total operating expenses stood at RMB709.3 million, compared with RMB856.3 million a year ago.

Revenue was RMB1.321 billion, up from RMB1.206 billion a year ago.

Online marketing services generated revenue of RMB511.237 million, higher than last year's RMB303.557 million.

Feng Zhou, CEO of Youdao, said: "Looking ahead, with our teams' continued execution and barring unexpected market changes, we expect the business to achieve full-year positive operating income in the near future. Youdao's strength lies in our unique ability to advance AI empowerment across business lines, combining technical strength with operational excellence."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

