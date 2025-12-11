Youdao Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DAO

In trading on Thursday, shares of Youdao Inc (Symbol: DAO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.06, changing hands as low as $8.97 per share. Youdao Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DAO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DAO's low point in its 52 week range is $6.30 per share, with $11.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.04.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.