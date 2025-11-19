You Probably Won't Get Social Security's Maximum Monthly Benefit. Here's What to Do Instead.

Key Points

Once you retire, you're going to need income to replace your missing paycheck. That's where your Social Security benefits come in.

The average Social Security recipient today collects a little more than $2,000 per month . But the maximum monthly benefit for 2025 is $5,181. And in 2026, that number is rising to $5,251.

You may like the idea of getting to claim Social Security's maximum monthly benefit. But here's an unfortunate reality check: Your benefits are likely to be smaller. And there's a reason for that.

Why most seniors don't get to claim Social Security's max benefit

To collect the maximum monthly benefit Social Security will pay, you need to do three things:

Work a minimum of 35 years.

Earn the equivalent of the Social Security wage cap or more for at least 35 years.

Delay Social Security until age 70.

A lot of people do end up having a 35-year work history. And if you're willing to work longer, it may be feasible to delay your Social Security claim until your 70th birthday.

But earning the equivalent of the Social Security wage cap for 35 years is not an easy thing to do. In 2025, the wage cap is $176,100. In 2026, it's rising to $184,500.

Even if you're able to work for 35 years and you wait on filing for Social Security, you may not be able to command such a high wage for so many years throughout your career. And if you don't earn those high wages, Social Security's maximum benefit will be off the table for you.

Don't sweat it if Social Security's maximum benefit is out of reach

Even though it may be nice to get upward of $5,000 a month from Social Security, the reality is that most seniors don't. Rather than stress out about that, take steps to build yourself a retirement nest egg so you're less reliant on Social Security once your career comes to an end.

The reality is that Social Security should really only make up a portion of your retirement income anyway. It's good idea to have a nice amount of savings so you're able to cover your living costs without stress and have money left over to actually enjoy yourself.

If you have access to a 401(k) plan through your job, fund it consistently, and make sure to contribute enough each year to claim your workplace match in full. If you don't have access to a 401(k), an IRA can get the job done, too.

Here's an example to illustrate how much savings you might manage to accumulate over time on an average paycheck. Let's say you save $200 a month in a retirement account over a 35-year period.

If your investments deliver an 8% return each year during that time frame, which is a bit below the stock market's average, you could end up with a nest egg worth around $413,000. Make it $250 a month, and you're looking at about $517,000 instead.

Plus, do remember that you're allowed to work as a retiree on Social Security. Joining the gig economy is a great way to boost your income and keep busy at the same time. Or if you want income that's more consistent, get a part-time job or see if you can pick up some ongoing consulting work in your former field.

All told, Social Security's maximum monthly benefit is very difficult to attain unless you're a super-high earner. But if you make an effort to save well for retirement and you're willing to continue working even a little bit, you may find that you're able to live quite well on benefits that are much smaller.

