You Cannot Spell VettaFi Without E-T-F

In Sanskrit, "vetta" means "one who knows," or an expert. "Fi" is short for "finance," because finance is our world.

Effective this week, many of the ETF-related brands that advisors respect are under a new company: VettaFi. The VettaFi banner now includes the Alerian and S-Network Global Indexes, as well as the ETF Trends and ETF Database platforms.

I joined the company two months ago because I was excited about what the team was building toward with dedication to the evolving ETF industry and was eager to support the efforts to bring asset management insights to advisors and vice versa. However, in the interim, I understood more of the combined entities’ capabilities, including expert index construction and proven thought leadership, which marries well with digital distribution and data & analytics. So I am thrilled that we are now one company with a unique and powerful name in VettaFi.

With the ETF industry’s rapid growth since the emergence of the pandemic, advisors and asset managers needed to learn new ways to gather insights and share expertise with end clients. During this period, the individual segments that form VettaFi have been in high demand. In my short time here and on behalf of the company, I have been a part of Twitter Spaces discussions with wealth management experts, moderated webcasts with some up-and-coming asset managers, appeared on CNBC and other media outlets to share what advisors are telling us, and leveraged our team’s index-focused thought leadership in original ETF content. But there is much more to come, and I’m so thrilled that so many ETF-focused advisors get to join us on the journey and tap into our collective financial expertise.

“As VettaFi, we are aspiring to be a singularly unique firm, designed to help existing partners and dozens of new partners build the most successful fund lineups possible,” explained Leland Clemons, who has been recently appointed as CEO of VettaFi.

ETFs tracking Alerian or S-Network Global Indexes include the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP), the ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO), the First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ), and the Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO).

In addition to indexing capabilities, VettaFi’s product suite includes data & analytics, such as insights on what categories of investments are resonating most with fellow advisors, and thought leadership on a wide range of topics including ETF launches, energy infrastructure, ESG, and other long-term trends. These capabilities make our platforms must-visit sites for advisors and those working in the asset management industry.

Over our long history as standalone brands, we have also built deep connections with advisors, institutions, and self-directed investors through in-person events, such as the Exchange ETF conference, and virtual events, including weekly ETF webcasts on topics ranging from active management to dividends to disruptive technologies. Through digital distribution capabilities, VettaFi engages millions of investors annually, including over 140,000 U.S. financial advisors and thousands of institutional investors. Such interactions help us to meet advisors and their end clients where they are.

All the great content you found on this platform over the years on a range of topics in language geared to financial advisors will continue to be produced, and we look forward to hearing from you on upcoming webcasts. But you will also get to learn from more VettaFi experts and be able to invest in more index-based strategies that tap into our collective wisdom.

After recent years of record net ETF inflows and with dozens of new entrants, such as Capital Group, Dimensional Funds, and Federated Hermes, the ETF market has become particularly crowded, making it harder for advisors to sort through the myriad of choices. VettaFi is now a one-stop resource for everything tied to ETFs that the various parties in the investment community needs. We are customer-centric, data-driven, and forward-leaning. We help asset managers understand investors by helping investors understand asset management.

