You Can Get Free Money From Your Old Electronics With Target’s Trade-In Exchange Program

In the bid to recoup some of its lost revenue, Target launched a trade-in program where customers can bring in used electronics in exchange for Target e-gift card(s).

Target’s trade-in program allows customers to send in their old devices, even if they’re in poor condition, and receive payment based on the device’s value. Any items that can’t be salvaged are recycled responsibly. Customers receive their payout in the form of an electronic Target gift card once the device’s value is confirmed. However, some electronics need to be turned in with their chargers and other accessories to earn the full value.

Even if your local Target doesn’t participate in this program, you can easily access it through the company’s website. Here’s more on the specific items that qualify for trade-in and how the process works.

Items Allowed for Trade-In at Target

Here are the different types of electronics that qualify for Target’s trade-in program.

Phones

Laptops

Video games

Tablets

Car seats

Smart speakers

Some other electronics

How Target’s Trade-In Program Works

To participate in the trade-in program, you’ll need to package up your item, fill out a form, find a participating retailer or Target store and then send your item off to be analyzed. You can also do this at select Target locations. After the analysis, a value is assigned as a gift card. The value of the gift card depends on the age, condition and market demand of the device you’re trading.

While the process is easy, it is not instant. If you start online, you have to enter the device details on the website to get an estimate. You’ll get a quote for your device and then be sent a prepaid shipping label. If you start in-store, an associate will help you get a quote and pack up your device. After which you’ll receive your Target gift card either via mail if you use the online option or in person at the store.

Trade-In Benefits

Target’s trade-in program offers many benefits which shoppers may want to take advantage of.

Convenience

With new pieces of tech getting released almost every month, there are many unused electronics still perfectly viable. Target’s trade-in program makes it convenient for customers to declutter their old electronic devices responsibly.

Sustainability

Recycling old electronic devices responsibly can prevent waste from ending up in landfills, where it can harm the environment. This program aligns with Target’s commitment to sustainability, reducing electronic waste and conserving resources.

Financial Value

Offering gift cards as trade-in value provides customers with a financial incentive to participate in the program since they can purchase new electronics with the gift cards. It allows customers to get value from their old devices, which can offset the cost of purchasing new items from Target.

Potential Downside

The trade-in value offered may not always match the current market value of the devices and the offers are final, with no room for negotiation. So research and compare other offers, if possible, before participating. Remember that gift cards can be limiting, as they can only be used at Target, so make sure they align with your shopping preferences.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: You Can Get Free Money From Your Old Electronics With Target's Trade-In Exchange Program

