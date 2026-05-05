The York Water Co. Reveals Rise In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - The York Water Co. (YORW) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $4.81 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $3.64 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to $20.07 million from $18.46 million last year.

The York Water Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.81 Mln. vs. $3.64 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue: $20.07 Mln vs. $18.46 Mln last year.

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