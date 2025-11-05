Yong Rong Asset Management Takes a Major Position in Hong Kong Design Firm SuperX Technology

Key Points

Bought 1,720,000 shares of SuperX AI Technology Limited, with transaction value estimated at ~$57.33 million based on the quarterly average price.

Trade size equals 11.74% of the fund's reportable U.S. equity assets under management (AUM) as of Q3 2025.

Post-trade, the fund held 2,470,000 shares valued at $159.34 million.

SuperX AI Technology Limited now represents 32.63% of AUM, making it the fund's 1st-largest holding.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd disclosed a purchase of 1,720,000 shares of SuperX AI Technology Limited (NASDAQ:SUPX) for the quarter ended Q3 2025, an estimated $57.33 million trade, in its Nov. 3, 2025, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated Nov. 3, 2025, Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd increased its position in SuperX AI Technology Limited (NASDAQ:SUPX) by purchasing 1,720,000 shares. The stake value at quarter-end was $159.34 million.

What else to know

The newly increased position accounts for 32.63% of the fund's 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

SUPX: $159.34 million (32.6% of AUM)

NVDA: $55.97 million (11.8% of AUM as of 2025-09-30)

ETHA: $50.89 million (10.7% of AUM as of 2025-09-30)

GOOGL: $48.71 million (10.2% of AUM)

ETHU: $36.36 million (7.6% of AUM as of 2025-09-30)

As of Nov. 3, 2025, shares of SuperX AI Technology Limited were priced at $52.62; the one-year price change and one-year alpha versus the S&P 500 are not available for the period ending on 2025-11-03.

The fund reported 14 total U.S. equity positions on its September 2025 13F filing.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-11-04) $52.62 Market Capitalization $1.17 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.90 million Net Income (TTM) $-854,927.00

Company Snapshot

SuperX AI Technology Limited is a Singapore-headquartered provider of interior design, fit-out, and maintenance services for residential and commercial clients in Hong Kong, operating primarily through its subsidiary in Hong Kong.

SuperX AI Technology Limited provides interior design, fit-out, and maintenance services for residential and commercial clients.

The company operates a project-based business model, earning income from design fees, fit-out contracts, and ongoing maintenance services.

SuperX AI Technology Limited targets property owners, developers, and businesses seeking interior design and renovation solutions in Hong Kong.

Foolish take

Few investors outside Hong Kong are familiar with Super X AI Technology Limited (NASDAQ:SUPX), and one fund has just made it its largest bet. A recent regulatory filing reveals that Yong Rong Asset Management acquired 1.72 million shares of Super X AI Technology Limited during the third quarter of 2025. The stake now represents about one-third of the fund's U.S equity assets. This level of concentration in a relatively unknown company is a clear signal that a professional manager sees something worth a closer look.

Super X AI Technology primarily operates in Hong Kong, offering interior design and maintenance services to residential and commercial clients. The business operates on project-based contracts, earning revenue from design work and renovations. Recently, management has discussed expanding into AI-related infrastructure through its Singapore operations. That pivot is still early and should be viewed as an ambition rather than a proven growth driver until it shows up in audited results.

This trade is significant because it highlights how institutional investors sometimes act on conviction before clear evidence is available. Super X isn't a proven growth story yet, and it's a business that is trying to evolve in a rapidly changing market. If SuperX can win new commercial contracts and turn its early AI infrastructure into recurring revenue, it could start showing the steady cash flow that earns investor confidence. For investors, the real question is whether Super X can turn early momentum into consistent execution and reliable returns.

Glossary

Asset Management: The professional management of investments such as stocks and bonds on behalf of clients.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of assets a fund or manager oversees for clients.

13F Filing: A quarterly report required by the SEC showing U.S. equity holdings of institutional investment managers.

Reportable U.S. Equity Assets: U.S. stocks and related securities that must be disclosed in regulatory filings by investment managers.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

Quarter-end: The last day of a fiscal quarter, used for financial reporting and analysis.

Alpha: A measure of an investment's performance compared to a benchmark, indicating value added by active management.

Fit-out: The process of making interior spaces suitable for occupation, including construction and installation work.

Project-based business model: A model where revenue is earned from individual client projects rather than ongoing services or products.

Subsidiary: A company controlled by another company, typically through ownership of more than half its voting stock.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,054%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 3, 2025

Eric Trie has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.