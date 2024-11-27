YOLO Group Expands with Risorsa Uomo Acquisition

Yolo Group S.P.A. (IT:YOLO) has released an update.

YOLO Group has announced its acquisition of a 51% stake in Risorsa Uomo, a company specializing in commercial and managerial training, to enhance its Advisory & Education services and strengthen its position in the Italian insurtech market. This strategic move aligns with YOLO’s 2025-2027 growth plan, with potential synergies expected in both commercial and operational areas. The acquisition is valued at 230 thousand euros and includes an option to purchase the remaining shares based on future performance.

