Yojee Ltd Calls for Crucial Shareholder Meeting

Yojee Ltd has announced a General Meeting on June 26, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions including the ratification of a prior issue of shares and the approval of new share issuances to sophisticated investors and a lead manager. Shareholder participation is crucial as these decisions will impact shareholding value. Voting exclusions apply to parties with a material interest in the outcomes of the proposed resolutions.

