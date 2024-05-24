News & Insights

Yojee Ltd Calls for Crucial Shareholder Meeting

Yojee Ltd. (AU:YOJ) has released an update.

Yojee Ltd has announced a General Meeting on June 26, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions including the ratification of a prior issue of shares and the approval of new share issuances to sophisticated investors and a lead manager. Shareholder participation is crucial as these decisions will impact shareholding value. Voting exclusions apply to parties with a material interest in the outcomes of the proposed resolutions.

