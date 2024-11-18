News & Insights

Yojee Ltd. Advises Caution for Potential Investors

November 18, 2024 — 07:11 pm EST

Yojee Ltd. (AU:YOJ) has released an update.

Yojee Ltd., a logistics platform provider, has issued a presentation cautioning investors to conduct independent inquiries into its financial prospects and not to rely solely on the information provided. The company emphasizes that no assurances are given regarding future performance or returns due to various risks and uncertainties.

