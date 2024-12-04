News & Insights

Yixin Group Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

December 04, 2024 — 06:39 am EST

Yixin Group (HK:2858) has released an update.

Yixin Group Limited reported a robust performance in Q3 2024, with total financing transactions rising by 5.2% year-on-year to approximately 192,000, and a significant boost in their FinTech sector, which saw an 87.2% increase in financing amounts. The company also achieved notable growth in the new energy vehicle segment, with financing transactions climbing 26.8% and securing a spot in the 2024 Forbes China Fintech Influential Enterprises TOP 50. Despite a challenging market with a slight decline in overall vehicle sales in China, Yixin’s strategic expansions and partnerships have driven impressive results.

