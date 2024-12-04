Yixin Group Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

Yixin Group (HK:2858) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Yixin Group Limited reported a robust performance in Q3 2024, with total financing transactions rising by 5.2% year-on-year to approximately 192,000, and a significant boost in their FinTech sector, which saw an 87.2% increase in financing amounts. The company also achieved notable growth in the new energy vehicle segment, with financing transactions climbing 26.8% and securing a spot in the 2024 Forbes China Fintech Influential Enterprises TOP 50. Despite a challenging market with a slight decline in overall vehicle sales in China, Yixin’s strategic expansions and partnerships have driven impressive results.

For further insights into HK:2858 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.