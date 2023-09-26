YieldMax Launches Option Income Strategy ETF For PayPal

YieldMax just won’t stop. The ETF brand has expanded its lineup of single-stock synthetic covered call strategies with the launch of the YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSE Arca: PYPY). The fund seeks to generate monthly income via a synthetic covered call strategy on PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) .

ZEGA Financial actively manages the ETF. PYPY does not invest directly in PYPL. The ETF carries an expense ratio of 0.99%.

See more: "YieldMax Launches Option Income Strategy ETF on Advanced Micro Devices"

PYPY is the latest addition to the growing YieldMax ETF suite. Like all YieldMax ETFs, the fund aims to deliver substantial monthly income to investors.

The table below shows the distribution and yield information for all outstanding YieldMax ETFs.

ETF Ticker1 ETF Name Reference

Asset Distribution

Rate 1,3 30-Day SEC

Yield 2 TSLY YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF TSLA 52.28 % 4.90 % OARK YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF ARKK 33.02 % 4.78 % APLY YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF AAPL 14.12 % 4.37 % NVDY YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF NVDA 52.75 % 3.99 % AMZY YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF AMZN 27.77 % 3.28 % FBY YieldMax META Option Income Strategy ETF META 17.42 % 2.81 % GOOY YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF GOOGL 17.66 % 2.77 % NFLY YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF NFLX 29.95 % 0.00 % CONY* YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF COIN - - MSFO* YieldMax MSFT Option Income Strategy ETF MSFT - - DISO* YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF DIS - - XOMO* YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF XOM - - JPMO* YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF JPM - - AMDY* YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF AMD - -

For more news, information, and analysis, visit VettaFi | ETF Trends .

Disclosures

* The inception date for CONY is August 14, 2023. The inception date for MSFO and DISO is August 24, 2023. XOMO's inception date is August 30, 2023. The inception date for JPMO is September 11, 2023. The inception date for AMDY is September 18, 2023.

1 The Distribution Rate is the annual yield an investor would receive if the most recently declared distribution, which includes option income, remained the same going forward. The Distribution Rate is calculated by multiplying such distribution by twelve (12), and dividing the resulting amount by the ETF’s most recent NAV. The Distribution Rate represents a single distribution from the ETF and does not represent its total return. Distributions may also include a combination of ordinary dividends, capital gain, and return of investor capital, which may decrease an ETF’s NAV and trading price over time. As a result, an investor may suffer significant losses to their investment. These Distribution Rates may be caused by unusually favorable market conditions and may not be sustainable. Such conditions may not continue to exist and there should be no expectation that this performance may be repeated in the future.

2 The 30-Day SEC Yield represents net investment income, which excludes option income, earned by such ETF over the 30-Day period ended August 31, 2023, expressed as an annual percentage rate based on such ETF’s share price at the end of the 30-Day period.

3 Each ETF’s strategy will cap potential gains if its reference asset’s shares increase in value, yet subjects an investor to all potential losses if the reference asset’s shares decrease in value. Such potential losses may not be offset by income received by the ETF.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.