YieldBoost Unifirst From 0.7% To 21.9% Using Options

In general, dividend amounts are not always predictable and tend to follow the ups and downs of profitability at each company. In the case of Unifirst Corp, looking at the dividend history chart for UNF below can help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue, and in turn whether it is a reasonable expectation to expect a 0.7% annualized dividend yield.
Below is a chart showing UNF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in red:
The chart above, and the stock's historical volatility, can be a helpful guide in combination with fundamental analysis to judge whether selling the May covered call at the $220 strike gives good reward for the risk of having given away the upside beyond $220. (Do most options expire worthless? This and six other common options myths debunked). We calculate the trailing twelve month volatility for Unifirst Corp (considering the last 251 trading day closing values as well as today's price of $205.31) to be 35%. For other call options contract ideas at the various different available expirations, visit the UNF Stock Options page of StockOptionsChannel.com.
