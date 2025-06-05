YieldBoost Kulicke & Soffa Industries To 12.2% Using Options

Markets
Shareholders of Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (Symbol: KLIC) looking to boost their income beyond the stock's 2.5% annualized dividend yield can sell the January 2026 covered call at the $39 strike and collect the premium based on the $2.00 bid, which annualizes to an additional 9.8% rate of return against the current stock price (at Stock Options Channel we call this the YieldBoost), for a total of 12.2% annualized rate in the scenario where the stock is not called away. Any upside above $39 would be lost if the stock rises there and is called away, but KLIC shares would have to climb 17.5% from current levels for that to occur, meaning that in the scenario where the stock is called, the shareholder has earned a 23.5% return from this trading level, in addition to any dividends collected before the stock was called.

In general, dividend amounts are not always predictable and tend to follow the ups and downs of profitability at each company. In the case of Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc., looking at the dividend history chart for KLIC below can help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue, and in turn whether it is a reasonable expectation to expect a 2.5% annualized dividend yield.

KLIC+Dividend+History+Chart

Below is a chart showing KLIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in red:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

The chart above, and the stock's historical volatility, can be a helpful guide in combination with fundamental analysis to judge whether selling the January 2026 covered call at the $39 strike gives good reward for the risk of having given away the upside beyond $39. (Do most options expire worthless? This and six other common options myths debunked). We calculate the trailing twelve month volatility for Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (considering the last 250 trading day closing values as well as today's price of $33.27) to be 44%. For other call options contract ideas at the various different available expirations, visit the KLIC Stock Options page of StockOptionsChannel.com.

