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AGX

YieldBoost AGX To 16.8% Using Options

May 11, 2026 — 11:33 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Shareholders of Argan Inc (Symbol: AGX) looking to boost their income beyond the stock's 0.3% annualized dividend yield can sell the December covered call at the $1030 strike and collect the premium based on the $68.40 bid, which annualizes to an additional 16.5% rate of return against the current stock price (at Stock Options Channel we call this the YieldBoost), for a total of 16.8% annualized rate in the scenario where the stock is not called away. Any upside above $1030 would be lost if the stock rises there and is called away, but AGX shares would have to climb 50.8% from current levels for that to happen, meaning that in the scenario where the stock is called, the shareholder has earned a 60.8% return from this trading level, in addition to any dividends collected before the stock was called.

In general, dividend amounts are not always predictable and tend to follow the ups and downs of profitability at each company. In the case of Argan Inc, looking at the dividend history chart for AGX below can help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue, and in turn whether it is a reasonable expectation to expect a 0.3% annualized dividend yield.

AGX+Dividend+History+Chart

Below is a chart showing AGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1030 strike highlighted in red:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

The chart above, and the stock's historical volatility, can be a helpful guide in combination with fundamental analysis to judge whether selling the December covered call at the $1030 strike gives good reward for the risk of having given away the upside beyond $1030. (Do most options expire worthless? This and six other common options myths debunked). We calculate the trailing twelve month volatility for Argan Inc (considering the last 250 trading day closing values as well as today's price of $687.67) to be 71%. For other call options contract ideas at the various different available expirations, visit the AGX Stock Options page of StockOptionsChannel.com.

In mid-afternoon trading on Monday, the put volume among S&P 500 components was 3.06M contracts, with call volume at 6.19M, for a put:call ratio of 0.50 so far for the day. Compared to the long-term median put:call ratio of .65, that represents very high call volume relative to puts; in other words, buyers are preferring calls in options trading so far today. Find out which 15 call and put options traders are talking about today.

Top YieldBoost Calls of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Real Estate Dividend Stock List
 ARLP Options Chain
 Cheap Consumer Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Real Estate Dividend Stock List-> ARLP Options Chain-> Cheap Consumer Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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