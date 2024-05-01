Yield10 Bioscience Sets 1-for-24 Reverse Stock Split

(RTTNews) - Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN), an agricultural bioscience company, on Wednesday announced a 1-for-24 reverse stock split on May 2, which allows the shares to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis from May 3.

The reverse stock split intends to increase per share price that supports to maintain the company's listing on the Nasdaq.

The reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares from 15,420,951 to 642,539 shares with 60 million authorized shares.

Post transaction, the shares will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol "YTEN" with the new CUSIP number 98585K854.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.