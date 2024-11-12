YiChang HEC Strikes Lucrative Licensing Deal with Apollo

YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:1558) has released an update.

YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has entered a significant licensing agreement with Apollo Therapeutics Group Limited, granting Apollo exclusive rights to develop and commercialize APL-18881 globally, except in China. Under this agreement, the company stands to receive up to $938 million in various payments, including milestone payments and royalties based on sales outside China. This collaboration represents a strategic move for YiChang HEC to expand its market reach and capitalize on its pharmaceutical innovations.

