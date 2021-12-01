YETI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $89.25, changing hands as low as $87.08 per share. Yeti Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YETI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, YETI's low point in its 52 week range is $60.75 per share, with $108.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $87.18.

