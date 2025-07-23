YETI Holdings Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for YETI Holdings, revealing an average target of $39.43, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. This current average represents a 6.43% decrease from the previous average price target of $42.14.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of YETI Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chasen Bender Citigroup Raises Buy $44.00 $36.00 Peter Grom UBS Raises Neutral $35.00 $31.00 Joseph Altobello Raymond James Lowers Outperform $34.00 $50.00 Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $34.00 $33.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $36.00 $38.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $38.00 $52.00 Randal Konik Jefferies Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to YETI Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to YETI Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of YETI Holdings compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of YETI Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for YETI Holdings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of YETI Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into YETI Holdings's Background

YETI Holdings Inc is a designer, marketer, and distributor of premium products for the outdoor and recreation market sold under the YETI brand. The company offers products including coolers and equipment, drinkware, and other accessories. Its trademark products include YETI Tundra, Hopper, YETI TANK, Rambler, Colster, Rambler among others. The company distributes products through wholesale channels and through direct-to-consumer, or DTC, channels.

Understanding the Numbers: YETI Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, YETI Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.85% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: YETI Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.73%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): YETI Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.21%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): YETI Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.32%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: YETI Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.24.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

