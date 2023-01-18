Yeti Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for YETI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.67, changing hands as low as $41.76 per share. Yeti Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YETI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, YETI's low point in its 52 week range is $27.86 per share, with $71.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.78.

