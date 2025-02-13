YETI Guides Adj. EPS Above Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) initiated its adjusted earnings and adjusted sales growth guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.90 to $2.95 per share, which reflects an FX headwind of approximately $0.10, on adjusted sales growth of 5 to 7 percent, which reflects an FX headwind of approximately 100 basis points of growth.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.89 per share on revenue growth of 7.27 percent to $1.97 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also announced that its Board of Directors approved a $350 million increase to the Share Repurchase Program authorization. As of today, $450 million remained available under the Share Repurchase Program.

