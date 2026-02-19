Markets
YETI CFO Mike McMullen To Step Down, Scott Bomar Named Replacement

February 19, 2026 — 06:32 am EST

(RTTNews) - YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI), a manufacturer of outdoor products, Thursday announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Mike McMullen will cease to serve his role, effective February 23.

Scott Bomar is replacing him on the same day. McMullen will stay on in an advisory capacity till May 31, to ensure a smooth transition.

Bomar joins the company from Home Depot Inc., where he served in positions of increasing responsibility over nearly two decades, and was most recently its Senior Vice President of Finance.

In pre-market activity, YETI shares were trading at $46.94, down 4.98% on the New York Stock Exchange.

