Yes, Your Dog Can Eat Watermelon. But Do These Things First

Good news for your tail-wagging friends: When it comes to watermelon—one of summer’s most hydrating fruits—dogs can safely consume some.

“Watermelon is a delicious and refreshing treat that is not only safe for dogs but also provides some health benefits,” says Dr. Lindsay Butzer, DVM, and partner at PetMeds, an online pet pharmacy company.

“It’s low in calories, high in water content, and packed with vitamins and minerals, making it a great hydrating snack for your furry friend, especially during the hot summer months,” adds Butzer.

Before you add this refreshing treat to your pup’s bowl, there are a few safety precautions to follow first. And don’t forget to check with your vet before starting any new foods with your dog, a move that should be covered by your pet insurance.

Can Dogs Eat Watermelon?

Yes, dogs can eat watermelon. Dr. Joanna Woodnutt, MRCVS and writer for Love Your Dog, a dog ownership information website, says giving a few small pieces to your pup is “a great way to maintain hydration in the heat.”

Watermelon also contains nutrients, fibers, and antioxidants, which “are great for dog health,” Woodnutt adds.

While watermelon is a safe and tasty treat for dogs, its rinds and seeds should be avoided “as they are indigestible and may cause choking,” according to Woodnutt. Seeds in particular can create blockages that cause discomfort for your dog.

Can puppies have watermelon?

Yes, puppies can enjoy watermelon, too. Butzer suggests introducing watermelon to puppies in small amounts to “monitor for any allergic reactions or digestive issues.”

Can dogs eat watermelon rind?

No, dogs shouldn’t eat watermelon rind or watermelon seeds. These can cause digestive issues, including blockages in their digestive tract, gastrointestinal issues, and choking, according to Butzer and Woodnutt.

Is Watermelon Good for Dogs?

Watermelon is good for dogs, but a few safety precautions should be taken before feeding it to your pet. Seeds and rind can cause digestive problems and should be removed before giving your dog watermelon, according to Butzer. Alternatively, you can feed them seedless watermelon.

To ensure easy digestion (and lessen choking risks), Butzer suggests cutting the watermelon into small, bite-sized pieces. Then give your dog a few bites and monitor their reaction.

“If they enjoy it and don’t show any adverse effects, you can gradually increase the portion,” Butzer says, adding, “but it’s best to limit it to a few small pieces per day.”

Watermelon is delicious and nutritious, but there is such a thing as too much of a good thing.

“If you leave your pup to eat as much watermelon as he wants, the sudden intake of fluid, sugar, and fiber could cause a gastrointestinal (gut) upset,” explains Woodnutt. (Translation: vomiting or bouts of diarrhea that isn’t fun for anyone.)

To avoid this, give watermelon pieces to your dog as an every-now-and-then treat, rather than a main part of their diet.

Another thing to keep in mind is that you shouldn’t feed your dog moldy or out-of-date watermelon that you wouldn’t eat yourself. “Eating moldy fruit can lead to illness, therefore, always check the ripeness of the fruit before offering any to your pet,” says Woodnutt.

How to Feed Watermelon to Your Dog

There are many different ways to feed watermelon to your dog, from cutting fresh slices to pureeing the juicy fruit. Consider these options:

Raw watermelon: Remove the seeds and rind and feed 2-3 pieces to small dogs and up to a cup of watermelon to larger dogs, according to Woodnutt.

Remove the seeds and rind and feed 2-3 pieces to small dogs and up to a cup of watermelon to larger dogs, according to Woodnutt. Frozen watermelon: Make sure the pieces are small enough to prevent choking, says Butzer.

Make sure the pieces are small enough to prevent choking, says Butzer. Pureed watermelon: Remove seeds and make sure your dog doesn’t eat too much that it makes them sick.

If you fear they may have accidentally ingested rinds or seeds, contact your veterinarian.

Health Benefits of Watermelon for Dogs

Watermelon can have many health benefits for dogs. It’s extremely hydrating and contains nutrients that aid in digestion and help the immune system.

Watermelon contains many nutrients

Watermelons are packed with vitamins and other nutrients, “which are essential for your dog’s overall health,” according to Butzer.

“Vitamin C aids with healing and reduces inflammation while vitamin A is important for healthy skin and muscles,” adds Woodnutt. “Furthermore, vitamin B6 is important for red blood cells and the immune system. All in all, watermelon is a great source of these nutrients.”

Watermelons contain the following vitamins and nutrients:

Vitamin A

Vitamin B6

Vitamin C

Potassium

Phytonutrients or antioxidants, which are compounds produced naturally by plants that are packed with health benefits.

Watermelon is Hydrating

A watermelon is made up of about 92% water, which helps “to keep your dog hydrated and promotes healthy digestion,” says Butzer.

Other Fruits Dogs Can Eat

There are many fruits that are safe for dogs to eat for a snack, including:

Apples

Bananas

Blueberries

Cantaloupe

Cranberries

Cucumbers

Mangos

Oranges

Tangerines

Peaches

Pears

Plums

Pineapple

Pumpkin

Raspberries

Strawberries

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can dogs eat frozen watermelon?

‘’Yes, dogs are perfectly fine to enjoy frozen watermelon, which is also a great method of cooling the animal down in the heat,” says Dr. Joanna Woodnutt, MRCVS and writer for Love Your Dog, a dog ownership information website. “Just be sure that the frozen watermelon pieces are seed- and rind-free.”

Can dogs eat watermelon ice cream?

Ideally no. Human ice cream is typically full of fat and sugar, which isn’t good for dogs. “It can lead to rapid weight gain and could lead to serious health problems like obesity and pancreatitis,” says Dr. Lindsay Butzer, DVM, and partner at PetMeds, an online pet pharmacy company.

Can dogs eat watermelon seeds?

No, dogs should not eat watermelon seeds. According to Dr. Lindsay Butzer, DVM, and partner at PetMeds, an online pet pharmacy company, these “can cause digestive issues and even blockages in their digestive tract.” It’s important to always remove the seeds before feeding watermelon to your dog.

Can dogs eat watermelon rind?

No, dogs should not eat a watermelon rind. “It can be difficult for them to digest and may cause gastrointestinal issues,” says Dr. Lindsay Butzer, DVM, and partner at PetMeds, an online pet pharmacy company.

