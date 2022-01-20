Yes, SNAP Benefits Eventually Expire. Here’s What You Should Know

More than 42 million people rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly known as food stamps) benefits to help afford food. The benefits were expanded at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic as a lifeline for struggling families.

But as other federal aid programs, such as expanded unemployment benefits, have expired, some are left wondering if emergency supplemental benefits they’ve received will expire, too. They fall under the same expiration rules as regular SNAP benefits—which means that yes, they can expire—but it depends on how active you are with your benefits in the first place.

What to Know About SNAP Benefits Expiring

Information about SNAP benefits varies by state, and information about the program is not always clear. Consumers that rely on SNAP benefits have obvious anxiety around keeping them; New York’s SNAP Covid-19 information page lists “Do I have to use my emergency SNAP supplemental benefits right away?” as a frequently asked question. Forbes Advisor has also received emails from readers sharing the same worries.

Here are answers to some common questions about SNAP benefits.

Do SNAP Benefits Expire?

Not at first. Unused SNAP benefits from the month automatically roll over to the next month.

If you don’t use your benefits for an extended period of time, though, you risk losing them for good. Generally, most SNAP benefits expire after nine months of not using your EBT card at all. (If you don’t use your EBT card at all for three months, you’ll lose access to your benefits: more on that below).

The benefits are then expunged from your account on a month-to-month basis, depending on the date you received them. For example, if you received benefits in October 2020, they would expire in July 2021.

It’s important to note that benefits will only be expunged if you don’t use your benefits at all during this time period. Households that regularly use their benefits, but carry over a balance, won’t lose them after nine months.

Before they remove your benefits, states are required to notify households no later than 30 days prior to the date that they will be removed. Be sure to have your mailing address up-to-date with your state’s SNAP agency.

Check with your local SNAP agency for more information about how long you will have access to benefits if you don’t regularly use them.

Will the Government Take Back Any Unused Emergency Supplemental Benefits After the Expansion Period Ends?

No.

There’s confusion around the emergency supplemental benefits period expiring (as of now, there’s no end date), and what that means for your benefits. The period expiring simply means you will no longer receive the supplemental portion of your benefits; you will continue to receive your regular SNAP benefits.

That also doesn’t mean that the government will come in and take back unused emergency supplemental benefits you may have racked up during the pandemic. The usual revocation rules for SNAP benefits will apply to the supplemental benefits; if you don’t use your EBT card, they will eventually be revoked.

What Happens if I Don’t Use My EBT Card?

SNAP benefits are loaded onto an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card each month. Generally, if you don’t use your EBT card for three months, it will be taken offline, and your access to the account will be revoked, meaning you can’t use it until you contact your local benefits office to get it reinstated.

The inactivity period can differ by state, and your access can be revoked sooner or later than three months. Massachusetts, for example, suspends EBT cards after six months of inactivity. In Washington state, EBT accounts are inactive when a transaction has not occurred for at least 60 days.

How Will I Know When My EBT Card Will Be Suspended?

State SNAP agencies are required to send written notification to you up to 10 days prior to your benefits being suspended. The letter will include information on what steps you can take to bring your benefits back online.

This letter will be sent to your last known mailing address—so be sure to keep this information up-to-date with your local SNAP agency.

What Should I Do if My EBT Card is Suspended?

If your card is suspended because you didn’t use it, you should contact your local SNAP agency to have your access reinstated.

I Lost My EBT Card—Now What?

If you lose your card, contact your state’s EBT customer service line immediately to have it replaced. Some states charge replacement fees, which will come out of your balance; New Jersey, for example, offers two free replacement cards but then charges a $2 replacement fee for each card thereafter.

According to the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, EBT cards don’t have guaranteed protections under federal law against loss or theft of your card or funds. That means if your card falls into the wrong hands that figure out how to access your funds, it could be impossible to reclaim them. Report a lost or stolen card right away.

The Future of Emergency Supplemental Benefits

SNAP benefits were expanded with the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020, which allowed states to issue “emergency allotments” due to the public health emergency of Covid-19. As of April 2021, all households receiving SNAP benefits received at least $95 in supplemental emergency allotment SNAP benefits per month.

These expanded benefits have proved to be a vital lifeline, with some people seeing their monthly benefits increase by hundreds of dollars. Thirty-eight states have taken notice of the value of the expanded benefits, and have extended them through the end of January 2022—and likely beyond.

States can continue offering emergency supplemental benefits as long as there’s a declared federal public health emergency and an emergency or disaster declaration issued in the participating state. In January, the Department of Health and Human Services extended the federal public health emergency for another three months—and with Covid-19 cases continuing to soar, it’s likely it will continue to extend the emergency period into the near future.

