Yellow Pages Limited Profit Drops In Q3

(RTTNews) - Yellow Pages Limited (YLWDF) announced earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$4.04 million, or C$0.29 per share. This compares with C$6.26 million, or C$0.46 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.1% to C$48.34 million from C$52.61 million last year.

Yellow Pages Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$4.04 Mln. vs. C$6.26 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.29 vs. C$0.46 last year. -Revenue: C$48.34 Mln vs. C$52.61 Mln last year.

