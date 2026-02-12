Yellow Media Inc. Q4 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Yellow Media Inc. (Y.TO) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$7.55 million, or C$0.55 per share. This compares with C$2.68 million, or C$0.20 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.5% to C$48.04 million from C$51.40 million last year.

Yellow Media Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$7.55 Mln. vs. C$2.68 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.55 vs. C$0.20 last year. -Revenue: C$48.04 Mln vs. C$51.40 Mln last year.

