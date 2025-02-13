Yellow Media Inc. Q4 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Yellow Media Inc. (Y.TO) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.7 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $12.2 million, or $0.71 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.1% to $51.4 million from $55.9 million last year.

Yellow Media Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.7 Mln. vs. $12.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.20 vs. $0.71 last year. -Revenue: $51.4 Mln vs. $55.9 Mln last year.

