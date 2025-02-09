News & Insights

This Years Latest Defined Contribution Trends

February 09, 2025 — 07:15 am EST

The 401(k) industry has played a critical role in improving retirement security, yet challenges remain, including access gaps, rising costs, and demographic shifts. Defined contribution (DC) plans are evolving to address these issues, with major trends shaping the future of retirement savings. 

 

Affordability is increasingly strained as rising costs for essentials make it harder to prioritize retirement, especially for mid- and lower-income earners. Legislative changes, such as SECURE 2.0 implementation and potential tax policy shifts, could impact retirement savings strategies in the coming years. 

 

Meanwhile, industry consolidation and integration are reshaping financial services, enhancing efficiency and expanding participant-focused solutions. Innovations in AI, private assets, and fiduciary services are driving new approaches to personalized retirement planning, making financial security more accessible and adaptable.

Finsum: We should be very weary of policy changes to 401(k) plans, while it’s unlikely that Trump makes any changes, the sheer number of policy changes make it worth monitoring. 

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

