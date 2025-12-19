Year in Review and 2026 Priorities

When you reflect upon 2025, what were some of the key thematics that TradeTalks covered? And how do you see these trends continuing in 2026?

TradeTalks has evolved into a trusted resource at the intersection of technology, capital markets, and policy and regulation. Over the past year, the conversations have expanded to highlight how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the enterprise, not only in terms of efficiency but also in measuring return on investment across workflows.

With AI coming to the fore, cybersecurity has become a central theme as AI-driven threats intensify, making resilience and compliance board-level priorities. Alongside this, there has been a growing emphasis on building cultures of responsible innovation, where ethical modeling, secure-by-design principles, and accountability are embedded into product development.

The digital asset ecosystem has also continued to mature, with tokenization and blockchain interoperability reshaping liquidity and settlement, while policy frameworks work to keep pace with technological advances. Regulators are also drafting new rules around AI, cyber resilience, data governance, and privacy, underscoring the importance of harmonized approaches across jurisdictions.

Defense technology has emerged as another area of focus, reflecting the convergence of national security and capital markets. All of these themes will remain central in 2026, as enterprises demand proof of AI’s value, investors seek clarity in digital asset regulation, and organizations strive to balance innovation with trust, security, and accountability.

What can viewers expect in the year ahead?

In the year ahead, Nasdaq TradeTalks viewers can look forward to a refreshed, more engaging visual treatment that enhances the substantive conversations and expert perspectives. Audiences will benefit from elevated visual aids for in-depth analysis on thoughtfully curated topics, ensuring each segment delivers actionable insights on the financial markets and industry trends. This refined approach is designed to foster richer dialogue and provide additional value for viewers. Stay tuned for more details!