YD Bio Outlines An Ambitious 2026 Roadmap Following A Transformative 2025

(RTTNews) - YD Bio Limited (YDES) announced that it is entering 2026 with momentum, after completing a series of major scientific and regulatory milestones that the company believes will accelerate its shift from platform validation to asset-level clinical and commercial development.

The Taiwan-based biotechnology company, which focuses on DNA methylation-based cancer detection and ophthalmologic innovations, described 2025 as a "transformative year," marked by systematic de-risking of its core platforms and the completion of key Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) activities across its stem cell and exosome programs.

According to CEO Dr. Ethan Shen, the company has now established the foundational work needed to support future regulatory submissions. YD Bio completed batch testing and qualification of its limbal stem cell (LSC) sources, developed scalable expansion and cryopreservation methods, and finalized specifications for both LSCs and LSC-derived exosomes.

The company also developed purification and potency assays for its exosome products, along with the standard operating procedures required for manufacturing readiness.

In a significant regulatory step, YD Bio filed Drug Master Files (DMFs) with the U.S. FDA for both its LSC and exosome platforms. While no products have been approved by the FDA, the company believes these filings create a reusable regulatory framework that may streamline future IND submissions, pending ongoing feedback from regulators.

Looking ahead, YD Bio expects to enter what it calls a "catalyst-rich period" through 2027, driven by additional regulatory interactions, new clinical initiations, and data readouts across its diversified portfolio. The company noted that the timing and success of these events remain uncertain but emphasized that its 2026 roadmap is designed to transition the organization toward more advanced clinical development and commercial planning.

YD Bio commenced trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on August 29, 2025, under the ticker symbol "YDES", following a business combination with Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company.

YDES has thus far hit a low of $5.30 and a high of $25.00. The stock is currently trading in the pre-market at $13.39, up 5.06%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.