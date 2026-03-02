Yatsen Reports Net Income In Q4

(RTTNews) - Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) reported net income for the fourth quarter of RMB 3.0 million compared with a net loss of RMB 378.8 million for the prior year period. Net income attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS was RMB 0.08 compared with net loss of RMB 3.98. Non-GAAP net income was RMB 41.2 million, as compared with RMB 107.0 million for the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS was RMB 0.46 compared with RMB 0.99. Total net revenues increased by 20.1% to RMB 1.38 billion.

For the first quarter of 2026, the company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB 958.6 million and RMB 1.08 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 15% to 30%.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Yatsen shares are down 9.9 percent to $4.02.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.