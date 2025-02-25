Yatsen Posts Narrower Loss In Q4; Issues Q1 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Yatsen Holding (YSG) posted a net loss for the fourth quarter of RMB 378.8 million compared with a loss of RMB 494.5 million, a year ago. Net loss per ADS was RMB 3.98 compared with a loss of RMB 4.57. Non-GAAP net income was RMB 107.0 million compared with a non-GAAP net loss of RMB 93.7 million, last year. Non-GAAP net income per ADS was RMB 0.99 compared with a non-GAAP net loss per ADS of RMB 0.84.

Total net revenues for the fourth quarter increased by 7.1% to RMB 1.15 billion from RMB 1.07 billion for the prior year period. The company said the increase was primarily due to a 16.4% year-over-year increase in net revenues from Color Cosmetics Brands.

For the first quarter, the company expects total net revenues to be between RMB 788.8 million and RMB 866.2 million, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 2% to 12%.

