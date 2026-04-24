Yara Q1 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Yara (YAR.OL) reported that its first quarter net income attributable to shareholders of the parent increased to $326 million from $294 million, prior year. Basic earnings per share was $1.28 compared to $1.15. EBITDA excluding special items was $896 million compared to $638 million. Adjusted earnings per share excluding foreign currency exchange gain/loss and special items was $1.64 compared to $1.01.

First quarter revenue and other income was $4.26 billion compared to $3.65 billion, prior year. Total deliveries were 2% higher than for the same quarter a year ago.

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