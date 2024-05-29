News & Insights

Yara International Leverages Sustainability for Growth

Yara International (GB:0O7D) has released an update.

Yara International ASA’s shares will be traded ex-dividend at NOK 5.00 starting today, highlighting the company’s commitment to sustainable growth and a nature-positive food future. As a leader in crop nutrition, Yara is driving the green shift in fertilizer production and digital precision farming, aiming to reduce emissions across various industries. With a history dating back to 1905 and a global presence, Yara continues to integrate sustainability into its core operations, reporting revenues of USD 15.5 billion in 2023.

