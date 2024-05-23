News & Insights

Yandex Divests Major Assets, Focuses on AI Future

May 23, 2024 — 03:57 pm EDT

Yandex (YNDX) has released an update.

Yandex N.V., a leading Dutch tech firm, has struck a deal to offload its Russian and certain international businesses for a valuation of RUB 475 billion, with transactions involving cash and Class A shares. The divestiture represents over 95% of Yandex’s revenue and assets, marking a significant shift in the company’s strategy as it plans to rebrand and focus on its remaining international AI and tech ventures. Shareholders can expect a potential return of capital through a share repurchase offer after the deal’s finalization.

