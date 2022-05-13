Yamaha Recalls Wolverine RMAX Off-Road Side-By-Side Vehicles

(RTTNews) - Yamaha Motor Corp. USA, affiliated to Japanese automaker Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., is recalling about 4,130 units of Wolverine RMAX Off-Road Side-By-Side vehicles citing fire and explosion hazards, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

This recall involves Off-Road Side-by-Side vehicles with model numbers YXF10WPZMG (Wolverine RMAX 4 SE), YXF10WPLML (Wolverine RMAX 4 LE), YXF10WPAMS (Wolverine RMAX 4), YXE10WPZMG (Wolverine RMAX 2 SE), YXE10WPAMS/YXE10WPAMW (Wolverine RMAX 2), and YXE10WPLML (Wolverine RMAX 2 LE).

The side-by-side vehicles were manufactured in the United States by Newnan, Georgia-based Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corp of America. They were sold in silver, white, black, yellow, gray and blue colors.

The vehicles were sold at Yamaha side by side dealers nationwide from February 2021 through July 2021 for between $22,700 and $26,700.

According to the agency, the recalled vehicles can have a damaged fuel tank causing fuel to leak, posing fire and explosion hazards.

The recall was initiated after the Cypress, California-based company received two reports of the fuel tanks being assembled incorrectly. However, there were no incidents of fuel leakage, and no injuries have been reported.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact an authorized Yamaha dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair.

