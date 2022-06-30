Yamaha Recalls 3,500 Kodiak ATVs

(RTTNews) - Yamaha Motor Corp. USA, affiliated to Japanese automaker Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., has recalled about 3,500 Kodiak All-Terrain Vehicles due to risk of crash and injury.

According to Consumer Product Safety Commission's statement, Yamaha has recalled Kodiak 700 ATV of model year 2021 and 2022. The statement says the vehicles are missing the "Maximum Loading Limit" label which can cause loads and tongue weights that are too heavy for the vehicle's trailer towing and hitch, posing a crash and injury hazards due to the excessive weight.

No injuries or incidents were reported due to the issue. The recalled product were sold at Yamaha dealers nationwide from October 2020 through April 2022 for between $10,500 and $11,500.

The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Yamaha to receive a trailer towing and hitch weight label. Yamaha is mailing the label with application instructions directly to consumers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.