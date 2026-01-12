Yalla Group (YALA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Yalla Group Ltd (Symbol: YALA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.18, changing hands as high as $7.40 per share. Yalla Group Ltd shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YALA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, YALA's low point in its 52 week range is $3.825 per share, with $9.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.30.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.