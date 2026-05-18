Yalla Group Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of $79 million, down from $83.9 million a year earlier, as management said geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East weighed on user sentiment and paying users. The Dubai-based social networking and gaming company said results were in line with expectations, with average monthly active users rising 7.7% year-over-year to 48 million during a quarter that included Ramadan.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tao Yang said the company delivered “resilient” results despite a shifting geopolitical environment and the seasonal impact of Ramadan. He said Yalla’s core product ecosystem remained stable, while its gaming business continued to develop as a key growth engine.

“We continue to monitor the impact of regional situation on our business, with our March survey indicating a moderate effect on user sentiment,” Yang said. He added that user loyalty, community ties and product upgrades supported the company’s legacy products.

Gaming Remains Central to Growth Strategy

Management highlighted Yalla’s push into mid-core and hard-core games, including a strategy game developed through a partnership with Blaze Entertainment, described by Yang as the international division of a top global SLG game studio. Yang said Blaze is leading research and development, while Yalla is leading distribution across the Middle East and North Africa.

The SLG title launched on Android in April and on iOS in early May. Yang said Sensor Tower data showed the game ranked as high as No. 1 on iOS in five Gulf Cooperation Council countries for downloads in the strategy game category. He said the company is monitoring early data and adjusting marketing strategies accordingly.

Yalla also discussed its self-developed Match-3 game, Turbo Match. Yang said the title performed well in its early stage after the company increased user acquisition campaigns. He said Sensor Tower data showed Turbo Match ranked among the top 10 downloads in the puzzle games category in markets including the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. A co-promotion with Yalla Ludo improved user engagement and retention, he said.

In the question-and-answer session, management said Turbo Match is designed for global users and will be promoted in international markets including the United States and Europe, which could result in a longer market penetration timeline but a larger potential user base. For the SLG title, management said the go-to-market pace is expected to be faster, with paid user acquisition already scaling in the Middle East and marketing spending expected to ramp up over the next six months if progress continues as planned.

Revenue Declines, Margins Compress

Chief Financial Officer Karen Hu said first-quarter revenue declined primarily because of a decrease in paying users tied to recent geopolitical events in the broader region. Revenue from game services rose to $30.3 million, representing 38.3% of total revenue.

Total costs and expenses were $55.5 million, up from $52.7 million a year earlier. Cost of revenue fell 9.3% to $26.5 million, mainly due to lower commission fees paid to third-party payment platforms. Selling and marketing expenses rose 40% to $9.7 million, reflecting higher advertising and promotional expenses tied to user acquisition and an expanding product portfolio.

General and administrative expenses increased 11.9% to $10.3 million, which Hu attributed to higher share-based compensation and foreign exchange loss, partly offset by lower incentive compensation. Technology and product development expenses rose 16.2% to $9.1 million, driven by higher salaries and benefits as Yalla expanded headcount to support new businesses and product development.

Operating income fell to $23.5 million from $31.2 million a year earlier. Net income was $28.4 million, down from $36.4 million, while non-GAAP net income was $33.3 million, compared with $39.1 million. Non-GAAP net margin was 42.1%.

In response to an analyst question on margins, management said first-quarter margin compression reflected pressure on legacy business revenue, increased Ramadan-related marketing for a social product and investment in new products that have not yet begun generating revenue. Management said a margin level of around 35% is a reasonable expectation for the existing legacy business this year, while noting that additional marketing for new games in the second half could further affect margins.

Company Sees Flat 2026 Revenue, Potential Growth in 2027

For the second quarter of 2026, Yalla guided for revenue between $75 million and $82 million. Management said the outlook is based on current market conditions and preliminary estimates of operating conditions and customer demand.

During the Q&A session, management said it expects full-year revenue from legacy business to decline by a low- to mid-single-digit percentage year-over-year due to regional developments. However, the company expects new games to begin contributing gradually in the second half of 2026, supporting group-level revenue.

For 2026 as a whole, management said total revenue is expected to be broadly flat compared with 2025. Looking ahead to 2027, management said that if the two new titles mature in scale and revenue generation as expected, the company could move toward double-digit year-over-year growth, though it said more specific guidance will depend on monetization performance and user traction.

Ramadan Campaigns and Esports Partnerships Boost Engagement

President Saifi Ismail said Yalla’s operations progressed smoothly in the first quarter. He said employees in areas affected by conflict are safe and have shifted to flexible work-from-home arrangements, with remote working support and dedicated living allowances provided by the company.

Ismail said Ramadan campaigns helped drive user engagement, with average monthly active users reaching 48 million. He highlighted 101 Okey Yalla’s Ramadan campaign, saying it achieved record participation and new highs in paying users across both gaming and chat room segments, driving all-time highs in the product’s MAU and quarterly revenue.

Yalla also emphasized its partnership with the Saudi Esports Federation. Ismail said the company served as an official event partner for the SEF Saudi eLeague 2026 and as presenting partner of the Yalla Saudi eLeague Women 2026. In the Q&A session, management said the partnership strengthens Yalla’s brand recognition in Saudi Arabia, helps the company reach female players and supports visibility for new game titles.

Cash Balance Rises as Buybacks Continue

Yalla ended the quarter with $806.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, term deposits and short-term investments, up from $754.6 million at the end of 2025.

Yang said the company repurchased 1,460,989 ADSs or Class A ordinary shares for $9.7 million during the year through March 31, bringing total repurchases under its 2021 program to 17,143,162 shares for $115.7 million. He said Yalla will continue executing the 2021 program through May 21, 2026, and then implement its newly authorized 2026 share repurchase program of up to $150 million over 24 months starting March 9, 2026.

Management said share repurchases remain a key tool for returning value to long-term shareholders, while the company also maintains cash to support business development, including gaming, marketing and research and development. On mergers and acquisitions, management said Yalla remains open but disciplined, with any potential target needing to be a strong strategic fit.

Executives also discussed artificial intelligence initiatives, including the company’s Themis model for Arabic content moderation. Yang said Yalla is exploring AI-powered in-app features and new AI-driven social networking products, while also encouraging employees to use AI tools to improve research and development efficiency.

About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform designed to connect users through live audio chat rooms, interactive voice channels and mobile gaming. Its core product, the Yalla app, allows participants in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to join real-time voice discussion groups, host audio shows and send virtual gifts. Through the PokerBROS brand, the company offers a mobile-first social poker platform featuring Texas Hold'em, Chinese Poker and other variants, enabling casual and competitive gaming among a growing user base.

Founded in 2016 and incorporated in the Cayman Islands, Yalla Group established its headquarters in Riyadh with additional offices in Dubai and Asia.

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